Nepal's Union Minister thanks PM Modi for Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha, says "World entered Era of Ram"

By Binod Prasad Adhikari " The world has entered the era of Ram", Nepal's Union Minister for Labor, Employment and Social Security, Sarat Singh Bhandari said as he unveiled a 25-foot-tall mural of Ram and Sita in Mahottari on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha. The Minister also thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing all the Sanatan Hindus at one place and giving a reason to rejuvenate.

Speaking to ANI shortly after unveiling the 25-foot-tall mural Minister Bhandari stated that the initiative of Narendra Modi to build and reinstate Ram in Ayodhya has been an issue of great significance. "I want to thank especially Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose initiative brought people scattered across the world to one place for Shree Ram which works as force. This indeed is an issue of great significance for us. The responsibility to protect the Sanatans, and culture which now lands on our shoulders, I feel that we are now entering a new era and it has started from today and we are entering the Yug of Shree Ram and reinstating it. We are taking forward all the virtues of Lord Ram, I again thank for this chance to rejuvenate and celebrate on behalf of all the Nepali," Minister Bhandari told ANI.

"Today a new era has ushered all across the world. Today is an auspicious day for all the Sanatan Hindus and the whole world is echoing with chants of Ram. Maryada Purusottam Ram's Sasural is here in Nepal, Janakpur in particular, the Pranpratistha which is being held in Ayodhya, we can see the people across the world celebrating and rejuvenating it and are considering themselves fortunate. It is an auspicious day and we are marking it with fanfare and gaiety," the minister added. Earlier in the day, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla was unveiled in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ayodhya. Indian PM Narendra Modi led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu. Nepali Minister Bhandari also stated that the marriage of Ram and Sita has been a milestone to establish the concept of Roti-Beti in between India and Nepal.

"The relation that exists in between the two nations, the biggest of all- the relation of 'Roti-beti' has started from here when Lord Ram and Mata Sita got married this formalized the relation between the two nations and spread to the ground level amongst all the people. This is not just a religious and diplomatic relation, (Nepal and India) we have relation in between families', relatives and brotherhood. The biggest amongst all, the Sanatan Dharma on the basis of which we all are celebrating it. We are celebrating here and we are very happy, we are celebrating it with pump," Minister Bhandari told ANI. The 25 foot-tall mural dedicating to Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in Matihani is made using ply-wood, the cut-out of Ram and Sita has been built with involvement of the local level government.

"This place, Matihani is also associated with Ramayana. When Ram and Sita had got married in Janakpur, there's a tradition of Matkor in Mithilanchal, soil from Laxmi Sagar Pond was taken from here to make the Yaga. That's why we also are linked with it and then the locals here and the local government decided to celebrate with gaiety and fervor and make a mural of Ram and Sita. The ply mural which has been prepared within 15 days and used 20 pieces of ply and it has a height of 25 feet," Hari Prasad Mandal, Mayor of Matihani Municipality in Mahottari district told ANI. The Janakpurdham, birthplace of Janaki or Sita, daughter of King Janak, got married to Lord Ram after breaking the divine bow of Shiva at a tournament organized by King Janak.

Dhanushadham, near Janakpurdham, possesses a fossilized fragment of that broken bow. Lord Ram had broken Shiva's divine bow into three pieces, a condition for winning the hand of Sita in marriage. (ANI)

