Delhi: Airport Authority of India celebrates Republic Day with patriotic fervour

New Delhi [India] January 26 ( ANI): The Airports Authority of India celebrated the 75th Republic Day at the Delhi Air Traffic Services complex on Friday. AAI chairman Sanjeev Kumar was the chief guest of the event and received the guard of honour. He also unfurled the national flag in the presence of several AAI officials.

"We will work for the growth of the Civil Aviation sector. Several new airports have been constructed. This year also, many airports are going to be completed. We have to build more airports. We will continue the expansion plans of airports with full commitment. I want to thank all the officials of AAI," said Sanjeev Kumar during his address. The venue of the celebration was beautifully decorated with flower petals. An attractive multi-coloured 'rangoli' depicting ISRO's third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, was made using rice and quartz.

The tricolour balloons uplifted the joyful mood, while the soothing patriotic songs inspired a feeling of pride. AAI is a statutory body under the ownership of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. It works for the development, expansion and modernization of air traffic services. It is responsible for upgrading, maintaining, and managing civil aviation infrastructure in India.

Meanwhile, the whole country is celebrating Republic Day with enthusiasm. This year's Republic Day theme is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka'. President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

French President Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest at the parade. Earlier, he was joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a tour of a couple of heritage sites and a roadshow. At the Republic Day parade, tableaus of Armed forces, different states, ministries, central government departments and paramilitary forces were displayed. The top attractions included a women's tri-service group parade. (ANI)

