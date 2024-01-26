Left Menu

Delhi: Airports Authority of India celebrates Republic Day with patriotic fervour

The Airports Authority of India celebrated the 75th Republic Day at the Delhi Air Traffic Services complex on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 14:43 IST
Delhi: Airports Authority of India celebrates Republic Day with patriotic fervour
Multi-coloured 'rangoli' depicting ISRO's Chandrayaan-3. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India] January 26 ( ANI): The Airports Authority of India celebrated the 75th Republic Day at the Delhi Air Traffic Services complex on Friday. AAI chairman Sanjeev Kumar was the chief guest of the event and received the guard of honour. He also unfurled the national flag in the presence of several AAI officials.

"We will work for the growth of the Civil Aviation sector. Several new airports have been constructed. This year also, many airports are going to be completed. We have to build more airports. We will continue the expansion plans of airports with full commitment. I want to thank all the officials of AAI," said Sanjeev Kumar during his address. The venue of the celebration was beautifully decorated with flower petals. An attractive multi-coloured 'rangoli' depicting ISRO's third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, was made using rice and quartz.

The tricolour balloons uplifted the joyful mood, while the soothing patriotic songs inspired a feeling of pride. AAI is a statutory body under the ownership of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. It works for the development, expansion and modernization of air traffic services. It is responsible for upgrading, maintaining, and managing civil aviation infrastructure in India.

Meanwhile, the whole country is celebrating Republic Day with enthusiasm. This year's Republic Day theme is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka'. President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

French President Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest at the parade. Earlier, he was joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a tour of a couple of heritage sites and a roadshow. At the Republic Day parade, tableaus of Armed forces, different states, ministries, central government departments and paramilitary forces were displayed. The top attractions included a women's tri-service group parade. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024