UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Norwegian counterpart discuss latest regional developments

The discussion also covered the regional and international efforts to reach a sustainable ceasefire and stressed the importance of enhancing international humanitarian support for the people of Gaza.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 22:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 3 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway, the latest developments in the Middle East region and its humanitarian repercussions on the Palestinian people. The discussion also covered the regional and international efforts to reach a sustainable ceasefire and stressed the importance of enhancing international humanitarian support for the people of Gaza.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised the importance of ending extremism, tension, and escalating violence in the region, providing protection for all civilians under the international humanitarian law and ensuring intensified and sustainable delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people. Sheikh Abdullah and Espen Barth also discussed bilateral relations and ways to bolster them in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

