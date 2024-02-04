Left Menu

UK advises citizens against travelling to Afghanistan

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has advised British nationals against travelling to Afghanistan, TOLO News reported.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 09:47 IST
Flag of UK. Image Credit: ANI
The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advised British nationals against travelling to Afghanistan, TOLO News reported. According to an FCDO statement, there is a "significant risk of detention of British nationals" and "terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks" in Afghanistan during the month of Ramadan.

The statement read, "You should not travel to Afghanistan. Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Afghanistan. There is a heightened threat of terrorist attacks in or around religious sites and during religious events and celebrations, such as the month of Ramadan." "The security situation in Afghanistan is volatile. There is an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attacks throughout Afghanistan, including around airports. There is a significant risk of detention of British nationals," the statement added.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, however, said security is ensured in the country and the safety of foreign nationals is also ensured, as per TOLO News. Mujahid said: "We assure that there is no threat to any foreign national in Afghanistan. There are dozens of institutions, embassies and international institutions in Afghanistan and even tourists, they are living in Afghanistan, they are traveling, and there have been no security threat to anyone and will never be."

Some political analysts have meanwhile asked the Taliban to do more to assure the security of foreign nationals in the country. A political analyst Salim Paigir said: "The Islamic Emirate should listen to all the demands of the eastern and western countries and chose a correct and rational policy towards the world."

"They [the Islamic Emirate] should convince western and neighboring countries that Afghanistan will never be a threat to the countries of the region," said Sayed Moqadam Amin, a political analyst, as per TOLO News. Earlier, the US State Department asked its citizens not to travel to Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

