Mortar shells from Myanmar fall in Bangladesh, two killed

Two persons including a woman were killed and a child was injured after mortar shells reportedly fired by Myanmar landed in Bangladesh on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 08:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 08:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Two persons including a woman were killed and a child was injured after mortar shells reportedly fired by Myanmar landed in Bangladesh on Monday, the Dhaka Tribune reported. The shells fell on the Ghumdum border in the Bandarban district of Bangladesh.

The shell struck a house that was still under construction in the Naikhongchhari upazila on Monday at around 2:30 p.m. The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Hosneara Begum and Nabi Hossain, a Rohingya labourer, the Dhaka Tribune reported. Hosneara Begum's grandchild also sustained injuries.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Mannan of the Naikhongchhari police station verified the information related to the incident. The police and members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) roped off the area shortly after the incident.

According to the locals, the deceased were instantly killed when a mortar round from over the border in Tumbru fell on them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

