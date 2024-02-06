Bilawal Bhutto launches Pakistan People's Party electoral rally in Karachi ahead of general elections

As the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) braces itself for the upcoming general elections, party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari kicked off the electoral rally in Karachi on Monday, ARY News reported. The PPP rally began at 1 p.m. at Bilawal House and travelled through the following locations: Lee Market, Shireen Jinnah Colony, Kemari, Tower, Chakiwara, Shershah, Purana Golimar, Rizvia Chowrangi, Lasbela, Gulbahar, according to ARY News.

It passed through major parts of the metropolis. Time and again, through his campaigns and rallies, Bilawal Bhutto has urged people to vote for his party.

Earlier, Bilawal, while addressing a rally in Pakistan's Hyderabad, urged people to vote for the "arrow"--the PPP's election symbol--if they wanted to stop the lion, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) electoral symbol. The PPP chairman, while taking a dig at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in the city, once considered the stronghold of the party, advised the people that if you were asked to vote for "kite," then tell them: "[We] will not vote for those who raise anti-Pakistan slogans.". You should say that you would rip apart the kite, he added.

The PPP leader urged the people not to waste their vote by casting for any independent candidate--an apparent reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidates, as per Geo News. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates are contesting the February 8 general elections as independent candidates, as the Supreme Court last month upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to strip PTI's 'bat' symbol after finding irregularities in the party's intra-party elections.

While addressing the rally, Bilawal did not even spare the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), the party that was an ally of the PPP in the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement's government. He urged the rally's participants not to vote for "book," the electoral symbol of JUI-F."I need all the seats in Hyderabad," he told his party workers.

Bilawal thanked the people for electing PPP during the recent local body elections in the city and said, "There will be a rain of arrows on February 8", as per Geo News. (ANI)

