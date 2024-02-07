Left Menu

15 killed, 30 injured in explosion outside election office of independent candidate in Balochistan's Pishin

As many as 15 people have been killed and over 30 injured on Wednesday in an explosion outside the election office of an independent candidate in Balochistan's Pishin, Geo News reported.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 14:41 IST
15 killed, 30 injured in explosion outside election office of independent candidate in Balochistan's Pishin
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 15 people were killed and more than 30 injured on Wednesday in an explosion outside the election office of an independent candidate in Balochistan's Pishin, Geo News reported. The blast took place outside the political office of independent candidate Asfand Yar Khan Kakar in Pishin's Khanozai area. Kakar is contesting elections from NA-265 constituency and Balochistan Assembly constituencies -- PB-47 and PB-48 in the February 8 elections.

The injured people have been shifted to the Tehsil Hospital Khanozai, while the bodies have also been transferred, the hospital's MS Dr Habib told Geo News. Dr Habib said most of the injured are in critical condition.

After the blast, an emergency has been imposed across hospitals in Quetta for which additional staff has also been called, the provincial health secretary told Geo News. The health secretary added that operation theatres with the staff are ready to treat the injured at the Trauma Centre, Civil Hospital, BMC, Benazir and Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

The independent candidate was not present inside his office when the explosion took place in PP-47 in Pishin. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the blast and summoned a report from the Balochistan chief secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP), as per Geo News.

An ECP spokesperson said that directives have been issued to take action against those involved in such incidents. Speaking with Geo News, Kakar said that the blast happened on a motorcycle outside his election office.

"Eight of our workers were martyred and more than 18 were injured in the explosion when the names of the polling agents were being finalised in the election office," he said. Kakar was himself in Barshore when the blast happened and is currently reaching Khanozai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

