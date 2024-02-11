Pakistan elections: PPP, PML-N making 'hectic efforts' to form coalition government

After the recent elections, both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are strongly pursuing paths to establish governments in the Centre, Punjab, and Balochistan, as per Dawn. Both parties are proceeding cautiously, guarding their strategies while delicately negotiating the contours of a potential power-sharing arrangement.

Today, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to convene significant meetings in Lahore and Islamabad to deliberate on the specifics of their proposed coalition, reported Dawn. Simultaneously, a delegation from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is in Lahore, responding to the invitation extended by the PML-N to discuss their post-election strategies.

According to Dawn, following the polls, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif hinted at the formation of a national unity government akin to the PDM alliance, entrusting his brother and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with the task of initiating consultations for government formation. A senior PML-N official said, "The PML-N leadership explored the prospect of supporting the PPP to form the federal government, focusing on Punjab, where Shehbaz Sharif holds a substantial majority."

However, unlike the swift formation of the PDM in 2022, deliberations this time are expected to be more thorough. In a statement to a private Pakistan TV channel, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed initial consultations between Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari, underlining that both leaders would seek their parties' input regarding coalition building.

Addressing queries about engaging with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or its independent allies, Aurangzeb clarified, "The PML-N has no intentions to engage with PTI independents." Shehbaz Sharif is expected to be a frontrunner for the premier's position within the proposed coalition government in Islamabad.

"A myriad of discussions are ongoing within the PML-N and PPP concerning coalition formation, including deliberations on the prime ministerial and presidential candidates as well as the allocation of key provincial positions," a party source said. Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif, during a party meeting in Model Town, emphasised the imperative of political unity for Pakistan's welfare, pledging to meet public expectations and prioritise economic relief measures.

The meeting also apprised attendees of the PML-N's dialogues with other political entities regarding government formation in the Centre, exploring various avenues for governance in Islamabad and Lahore. Amidst the buzz within the PML-N, the PPP maintains a reserved stance, refraining from divulging its strategies prematurely.

PPP leaders, refuting speculations, underscored that no decision regarding joining a PML-N-led coalition had been reached, emphasising ongoing assessments of election results and the evolving political landscape, reported Dawn. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reaffirmed the party's commitment to constructive politics, highlighting its presence across all four provinces and its pivotal role in potential government formations.

"We seek to transcend divisive politics and foster stability crucial for economic prosperity," Bhutto-Zardari remarked, disapproving of Nawaz Sharif's preemptive address following the elections. Asserting the party's focus on establishing consensus governments, Bhutto-Zardari stressed the necessity of coalition-building, especially in Balochistan. (ANI)

