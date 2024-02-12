Italy: Political activists denounce Pak-sponsored terrorism in PoK

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) held a seminar, in Torino, Italy against the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and demanded the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure there. The seminar held on Sunday was titled 'Strategic Perspectives: Current Situation & Realities and Future Prospects. Aspirations & Solutions in Pakistani occupied territories of Jammu Kashmir.'

In the seminar, the UKPNP discussed the terrorist infrastructure of the PoK while demanding their dismantling. The participants also attacked the tactics and strategies of Pakistan. Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, an exiled political leader from PoK and founder of the UKPNP said, "Without peace, you cannot educate your children. Without peace, you cannot give honour to your people. If you will glorify the acts of gunmen, then they will rule the region, they will become the decision maker."

"We want peace but Pak-backed people talk about taking up swords, and guns," said Jamil Maqsood, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of UKPNP. The political activists also said that Pakistan is creating 'obstacles' in maintaining peace in the region.

"First of all, we have to counter the propaganda done by Pakistan through television, radio, dramas and films. Pakistan wants to confuse and misguide the people. To counter this, we need to have an idea of the history of Jammu and Kashmir" added Jamil. Participants at the seminar compared the current situation of PoK with the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in India.

"The part of Kashmir being administered by India is 100 times better than the part being controlled by Pakistan. On the Indian side, we can see that the G20 was organised. Here our natural resources are being plundered." said Kamran Ayub, President of UKPNP. Recently, political activists in different parts of the world held protests in solidarity with the People's Rights Movement in Pak-occupied Kashmir.

The exiled Kashmiris and political activists opposed the 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' which was observed in Pakistan. They called the event "propaganda" to distract attention from the core issues of PoK.

These parties have been expressing their solidarity with the Awami Action Committee which is demanding fundamental rights in Pak-occupied Kashmir. UKPNP has also formed its unit in Italy to hold seminars on injustices and deprivations in Pak-occupied Kashmir. (ANI)

