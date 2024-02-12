Karnataka government will render all support for setting up US consulate in Bengaluru: Minister Priyank Kharge

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said that the state government will render all support to the US government for setting up a consulate in Bengaluru. According to a press release, Kharge pointed out that a huge number of students and technology workers from Bengaluru visit the US on a regular basis and requested setting up a consulate in the city to facilitate their visa and other formalities.

The Karnataka Rural Development Minister was speaking with the delegates of the US Trade Mission to Karnataka and South India who are on a visit to major Tier 1 and Tier 2 South Indian cities from February 12-20. More than 15 well-known and respected schools from the United States of America are part of the Trade Mission. "The delegates of the Trade Mission will seek to connect US education institutions with Indian higher education institutions and students to advance mutually beneficial collaboration," he said.

The US Trade Mission to Karnataka and South India will also explore multiple avenues of cooperation between the US and India in advancing technology innovation in manufacturing and other allied sectors. It will also work towards building a long-term partnership between the US and Indian businesses. According to the release, Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS) Chairman, Sharath Bachegowda, also reiterated the statement, saying, "We will extend our full support to the US Government for starting a consulate in Bengaluru. It will help the IT and ITES industries, techies and students in Karnataka, who have to travel to Chennai and Hyderabad for their visa applications."

The US Trade Mission began its tour with Bengaluru on February 12-13. From there, it will head to Mangaluru and Manipal on February 14-15. They will meet Indian students in Kochi on February 16-17 and will conclude their visit in Coimbatore on February 19-20. The trade mission has been organized by the US Commercial Service. The delegation includes senior representatives from George Washington University, the University of Texas-San Antonio, Arizona State University and the University of Arkansas.

A Clean Edge Trade Mission is also part of the US Trade Mission visiting Chennai on March 11, 2024. The mission aims to support the US-India partnership to develop sustainable and secure clean energy markets and support the protection of human health and the environment. Seven US companies offering clean technology products and solutions will participate in the mission, the release added. (ANI)

