"My biggest principle has been minimum government, maximum governance": PM Modi at World Governments Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised that his biggest principle has been "minimum government, maximum governance" and noted that it is the government's job to ensure minimal government interference in people's lives. Addressing the World Governments Summit 2024 in Dubai, PM Modi called for reform in the Global Governance Institutions and said there is a need to promote the concerns of the developing world and the participation of the Global South in global decision-making.

"My biggest principle has been 'Minimum government, maximum governance'. I have always emphasised creating an environment in which a sense of enterprise and energy in citizens grows. I believe that it is the job of the government to ensure that government interference in people's lives is minimal," he said. PM Modi also referred to challenges which were posed by COVID-19.

"We have been hearing a lot from the experts that, after COVID, people have been not trusting governments. However, in India, we have seen the complete opposite. In the past years, it has been seen that people's trust has strengthened in the Indian government," he said. The Prime Minister said people have trust in his government's intent and commitment.

"This happened because we have given priority to people's aspirations. We are sensitive to people's needs. We have focused on fulfilling people's needs and dreams. Along with the top-down and bottom-up approaches, we have also moved with the whole of society approach," he said. Noting that challenges of the previous century, including food, health, water and energy security, are increasing despite the progress in technology, he said that the world needs governments that are inclusive and take everyone along.

PM Modi arrived in UAE on Tuesday on the first leg of his two-day visit. Later in the day, he will inaugurate the BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

