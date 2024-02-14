PM Modi meets Madagascar President, reaffirms commitment to SAGAR vision

In his first meeting with President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to further strengthen the India-Madagascar partnership, the Prime Minister's Office informed in a press release. PM Modi met the President of Madagascar, on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Both leaders recognised the long-standing friendly relations and ancient geographical ties between the two countries. They discussed ways to advance bilateral ties and appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries in various multilateral fora, including the UN, the PMO release added. "Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthen India-Madagascar partnership and to Vision SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region. He conveyed that as a fellow developing country in the Indian Ocean Region, India will remain a committed partner in the developmental journey of Madagascar," it also said.

"Had a wonderful meeting with President @SE_Rajoelina of Madagascar, an important partner of our SAGAR vision. We discussed ways to boost trade and cultural linkages between our nations," said PM Modi in a post on X. PM Modi is on an official two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Bolstering ties with a key SAGAR partner! PM @narendramodi met President @SE_Rajoelina of Madagascar in Dubai. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to advance them. PM reaffirmed India's support in the developmental journey of Madagascar," Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X. Madagascar is a SAGAR partner of India.

Launched in 2020, Mission SAGAR is a global initiative along the lines of the Sagar doctrine. India launched this mission to provide relief aid to Indian Ocean countries following the Covid-19 pandemic. This initiative covers the Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros, and Seychelles. India has had maritime links with Madagascar for several centuries and visits to Madagascar and settlements of Indian merchants in Madagascar date at least to the late eighteenth century. (ANI)

