Left Menu

PM Modi meets Madagascar President, reaffirms commitment to SAGAR vision

PM Modi met the President of Madagascar, on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 17:45 IST
PM Modi meets Madagascar President, reaffirms commitment to SAGAR vision
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina in Dubai on Wednesday (Photo/X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In his first meeting with President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to further strengthen the India-Madagascar partnership, the Prime Minister's Office informed in a press release. PM Modi met the President of Madagascar, on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Both leaders recognised the long-standing friendly relations and ancient geographical ties between the two countries. They discussed ways to advance bilateral ties and appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries in various multilateral fora, including the UN, the PMO release added. "Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthen India-Madagascar partnership and to Vision SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region. He conveyed that as a fellow developing country in the Indian Ocean Region, India will remain a committed partner in the developmental journey of Madagascar," it also said.

"Had a wonderful meeting with President @SE_Rajoelina of Madagascar, an important partner of our SAGAR vision. We discussed ways to boost trade and cultural linkages between our nations," said PM Modi in a post on X. PM Modi is on an official two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Bolstering ties with a key SAGAR partner! PM @narendramodi met President @SE_Rajoelina of Madagascar in Dubai. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to advance them. PM reaffirmed India's support in the developmental journey of Madagascar," Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X. Madagascar is a SAGAR partner of India.

Launched in 2020, Mission SAGAR is a global initiative along the lines of the Sagar doctrine. India launched this mission to provide relief aid to Indian Ocean countries following the Covid-19 pandemic. This initiative covers the Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros, and Seychelles. India has had maritime links with Madagascar for several centuries and visits to Madagascar and settlements of Indian merchants in Madagascar date at least to the late eighteenth century. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
2
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024