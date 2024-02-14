"Very symbolic day for Indian community": Former Indian envoy to UAE on BAPS Hindu temple inauguration in Abu Dhabi

Ahead of the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the former Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Navdeep Suri, said that it is a very symbolic day for the Indian community, and added that it has been a spiritual as well as religious need for them. Calling the India-UAE partnership a "dynamic" one, Suri said that the UAE is trying to demonstrate through its actions its commitment to building interfaith harmony between the many different communities that inhabit the Gulf country.

While speaking to ANI, the former Indian Ambassador to UAE, said, "I think it's a very symbolic day for the Indian community, for the large Indian diaspora that we have in UAE. For many years, it's been a spiritual need, a religious need for them. And I know that in 2015, when the Prime Minister came here for the first time, he put in a request to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, then crown prince of Abu Dhabi, that it would be nice if some land could be granted." "And soon thereafter, I came here as an ambassador and started following up on actually getting the land. So we got 13 and a half acres initially, then we got another 13 and a half acres for the parking. We saw step by step how this mandir has come about. But I think as we celebrate the wonderful Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, we celebrate the work, the energy, and the organization of the Bapswamiraan sect in building it...UAE is actually trying to demonstrate through actions its commitment to building interfaith harmony between the many different communities that inhabit this country," the envoy added.

Talking about the India-UAE ties, Suri stated that UAE is India's one of the most consequential relationships anywhere. He said, "This is the prime minister's 7th visit to UAE, that's an example of this being one of our most dynamic, and consequential relationships anywhere."

"I really think that the kind of personal relationship, the kind of trust that has been established, the kind of warmth that has been established between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed has been driving this relationship and really opening up new avenues that we could never have imagined earlier..." he went on to say. 'BAPS Mandir', the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership.

Meanwhile, Udaya Indrarathna, Sri Lankan ambassador to the UAE called the inauguration of the temple a "long awaited day." On BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi, he said, "It is a long-awaited day. I am truly overwhelmed to be here."

"We look forward to working with India in every aspect," he told ANI. The significance of this cultural milestone lies not only in its architectural grandeur but also in the message it conveys--a testament to the harmonious relationship between Bharat and the Gulf region.

Prime Minister Modi's personal involvement since 2015 reflects the shared commitment to cultural understanding and mutual respect between the two nations. The BAPS Hindu Mandir is set to become the Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple. Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.

PM Modi is on an official two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)