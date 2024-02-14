Left Menu

Rescued hostages discharged from hospital

Louis Har and Fernando Marman, who were rescued from captivity in Gaza, have been discharged from the Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan.

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 14 (ANI/TPS): Louis Har and Fernando Marman, who were rescued from captivity in Gaza, have been discharged from the Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan. "The meeting with the returnees and their medical treatment further illustrated the accumulated damages from 129 days in captivity, and the signs of captivity are evident on their bodies and minds," the hospital said in a statement.

"It is clear to us now more than ever that every day is an existential danger for the abductees and they must all be returned now." The hospital said it will follow up on their care through its "virtual hospital" program.

Har, 70, and Marman 61, are Israeli-Argentine nationals kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on October 7. (ANI/TPS)

