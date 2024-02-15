Left Menu

Nepal Police rescue 11 Indians from trafficker's captivity

As per the police sources, traffickers had kept 11 Indian nationals in their captivity on the pretext of sending them to the United States.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 07:00 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 07:00 IST
Nepal Police rescue 11 Indians from trafficker's captivity
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal Police rescued 11 Indian nationals from trafficker's captivity in the capital city of Kathmandu on Wednesday late in the evening, police sources confirmed ANI. As per the police sources, traffickers had kept 11 Indian nationals in their captivity on the pretext of sending them to the United States.

"They were kept in captivity for one month in the Ratopul area. Acting on the specialinformation received, police were able to rescue the Indian nationals while seven othersinvolved in the possible trafficking attempt also has been apprehended," a police officialtold ANI, seeking anonymity. According to the official, the rescued Indians have informed the police authority that they've submitted about Rs 4.5 million to the agents to reach the United States through illegal means.

"Nepal has been used as transit to send the rescued Indian nationals to the United States.Further investigation is underway. All of the rescued are male," the official added. Those rescued from a private house in Kathmandu are from Indian state of Punjab andHaryana, as per the official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024