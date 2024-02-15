PM Modi thanks Amir of Qatar for taking care of Indian community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for taking care of the over 8 lakh-strong Indian community in Qatar, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release. The two leaders met at Amiri Palace in Doha on Thursday. He also invited the Amir to pay an early visit to India.

PM Modi conveyed India's commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation with Qatar. The Prime Minister was given a ceremonial welcome at the Amiri Palace on arrival. Thereafter, both sides held delegation-level and restricted talks. The discussions covered a wide array of topics, including economic cooperation, investments, energy partnerships, space collaboration, urban infrastructure, cultural bonds and people-to-people ties. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues, the MEA said.

The Prime Minister thanked the Amir for taking care of the over 8 lakh strong Indian community in Qatar and conveyed India's commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation with Qatar. He invited Amir to pay an early visit to India, it added. Amir reciprocated the Prime Minister's sentiments and expressed appreciation for India's role as a valued partner in the Gulf region. The Amir also appreciated the contributions of the vibrant Indian community to Qatar's development and their enthusiastic participation in various international events held in Qatar.

The meeting was followed by a banquet lunch at the Amiri Palace, hosted in honour of the Prime Minister, said the MEA. PM Modi also met Father Amir, Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, in Doha this afternoon.

The Prime Minister congratulated Father Amir on his visionary leadership that paved the way for Qatar's development over the past decades. The two leaders held discussions on India-Qatar relations. The Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the insightful observations of Father Amir on regional and global developments.

Father Amir affirmed that India and Qatar share an unwavering bond, epitomized by mutual trust and cooperation. He also appreciated the role of the Indian community in Qatar's development and in nourishing the bilateral partnership, the MEA said. PM Modi has left for New Delhi from Doha after concluding his two-nation visit to the UAE and Qatar. He arrived in Qatar's capital, Doha, on Wednesday night from the UAE.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi had emplaned for Delhi after a fruitful visit to Qatar. "Wrapping up an important chapter in India-Qatar ties, PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after a fruitful visit," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

