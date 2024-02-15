Left Menu

PM Modi thanks Amir of Qatar for taking care of Indian community

PM Modi conveyed India's commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation with Qatar.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 20:46 IST
PM Modi thanks Amir of Qatar for taking care of Indian community
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on Thursday (Photo/X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for taking care of the over 8 lakh-strong Indian community in Qatar, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release. The two leaders met at Amiri Palace in Doha on Thursday. He also invited the Amir to pay an early visit to India.

PM Modi conveyed India's commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation with Qatar. The Prime Minister was given a ceremonial welcome at the Amiri Palace on arrival. Thereafter, both sides held delegation-level and restricted talks. The discussions covered a wide array of topics, including economic cooperation, investments, energy partnerships, space collaboration, urban infrastructure, cultural bonds and people-to-people ties. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues, the MEA said.

The Prime Minister thanked the Amir for taking care of the over 8 lakh strong Indian community in Qatar and conveyed India's commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation with Qatar. He invited Amir to pay an early visit to India, it added. Amir reciprocated the Prime Minister's sentiments and expressed appreciation for India's role as a valued partner in the Gulf region. The Amir also appreciated the contributions of the vibrant Indian community to Qatar's development and their enthusiastic participation in various international events held in Qatar.

The meeting was followed by a banquet lunch at the Amiri Palace, hosted in honour of the Prime Minister, said the MEA. PM Modi also met Father Amir, Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, in Doha this afternoon.

The Prime Minister congratulated Father Amir on his visionary leadership that paved the way for Qatar's development over the past decades. The two leaders held discussions on India-Qatar relations. The Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the insightful observations of Father Amir on regional and global developments.

Father Amir affirmed that India and Qatar share an unwavering bond, epitomized by mutual trust and cooperation. He also appreciated the role of the Indian community in Qatar's development and in nourishing the bilateral partnership, the MEA said. PM Modi has left for New Delhi from Doha after concluding his two-nation visit to the UAE and Qatar. He arrived in Qatar's capital, Doha, on Wednesday night from the UAE.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi had emplaned for Delhi after a fruitful visit to Qatar. "Wrapping up an important chapter in India-Qatar ties, PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after a fruitful visit," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024