"Tulips are witness of good relations between two countries", says Netherlands envoy on attending Delhi's Tulip festival

Netherlands Ambassador to India Marisa Gerards on Friday attended the Tulip Festival at the roundabout crossing of Shanti Path and stressed that these tulips are a witness of the good relations between the two countries.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 12:38 IST
Tulips in bloom in Delhi (Photo/X @tweetndmc) . Image Credit: ANI
Netherlands Ambassador to India Marisa Gerards on Friday attended the Tulip Festival at the roundabout crossing of Shanti Path and stressed that these tulips are a witness of the good relations between the two countries. The Netherlands envoy was accompanied by the Chairman of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Amit Yadav as they celebrated the upcoming season of spring.

"I am here with NDMC CHairman Amit Yadav, to look at the Tulips we planted together, to celebrate spring that is coming. These tulips are a witness of the good relations between India and the Netherlands...," Gerards said. She further expressed joy to be at the festival and said that people who attend the Tulip festival enjoy colours and the promise of the new season.

"I can see that many people come to the Tulip Festival to enjoy the colours and enjoy the promise of the new season that's coming. I am happy to be here," she added. Gerards further emphasised that it is a wonderful way of bonding the people of the two countries.

"I have even seen Bollywood films featuring these beautiful tulips. It is a wonderful way of bonding the people of the two countries," she said. Earlier on Thursday, Netherlands envoy Gerards called on Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane in New Delhi and discussed areas of mutual interest for the two countries.

Today, India and the Netherlands enjoy strong political, economic and commercial relations. The high-level mutual exchanges have provided impetus to the multifaceted partnership between the two countries. Moreover, both countries discuss issues covering the entire gamut of bilateral relations, through annual consultations led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on both sides. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

