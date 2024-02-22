Left Menu

Navies of India, Tanzania discuss avenues to enhance maritime cooperation between countries

In a post on social media platform X, the Indian Navy said, "VAdm Tarun Sobti DCNS, interacted with Cmde Frank Jotham Mwasiklile, Deputy Naval Commander & Chief of Naval Operations & Training, Tanzania Navy. Highlighted relations b/n both navies & discussed avenues to enhance maritime cooperation."

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 17:15 IST
Navies of India, Tanzania discuss avenues to enhance maritime cooperation between countries
VAdm Tarun Sobti #DCNS, interacted with Cmde Frank Jotham Mwasiklile, Deputy Naval Commander & Chief of Naval Operations & Training, Tanzania Navy. (Photo: X//Indian Navy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy's Deputy Chief Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti met Cmde Frank Jotham Mwasiklile, Deputy Naval Commander & Chief of Naval Operations & Training of the Tanzanian Navy, on Thursday. The leaders of the two navies met on the sidelines of MILAN 2024, a multinational naval exercise hosted by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam.

The two sides discussed avenues to enhance maritime cooperation. In a post on social media platform X, the Indian Navy said, "VAdm Tarun Sobti DCNS, interacted with Cmde Frank Jotham Mwasiklile, Deputy Naval Commander & Chief of Naval Operations & Training, Tanzania Navy. Highlighted relations b/n both navies & discussed avenues to enhance maritime cooperation."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Indian Navy's Deputy Chief Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti interacted with Commodore Jalil Mughadam, Deputy Commander of the Iranian Navy's Southern Fleet and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the navies of the two nations. The two sides also exchanged views on the contemporary maritime security environment and challenges. The 12th edition of the multilateral naval exercise Milan 2024 commenced in Visakhapatnam on February 19 with the arrival of warships and one maritime patrol aircraft from FFC.

In a post on X, Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "VAdm Tarun Sobti, #DCNS, interacted with Cmde Jalil Mughadam, Dy Commander of IRIN Southern Fleet, on the sidelines of #MILAN2024. Views exchanged on contemporary #MaritimeSecurity environment & challenges. Avenues to enhance cooperation b/n both navies also discussed." For Milan 2024, nearly 20 ships from the Indian Navy, including aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, and nearly 50 aircraft including MiG29K, LCA, Tejas and P8I are participating in the exercise.

The Indian Navy welcomed the naval ships of Russia, Australia, Seychelles, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and the US. The many naval ships that arrived in Visakhapatnam included: Marshal Shaposhnikov (BPK 543), a Udaloy Class Cruiser of the Russian Navy; Varyag (011), a Slava Class Cruiser of the Russian Navy; PS Zoroaster of Seychelles Coast Guard; IRIS Dena, a Moudge Class Frigate of the Iranian Navy; BNS Dhaleshwari, a Castle Class Missile Corvette of Bangladesh Navy and KD Lekir (FSG 26), a Kasturi Class Corvette of the Royal Malaysian Navy.

Earlier, HMAS Warramunga, an Anzac-class frigate of the Royal Australian Navy, arrived in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Corvette 20 of the Vietnam People's Navy and USS Halsey (DDG-97) of the United States Navy had also docked in Visakhapatnam to participate in the MILAN exercise. During the Harbour Phase, a Table Top Exercise (TTX) was conducted at Maritime Warfare Centre in Visakhapatnam. 48 officers from 14 navies, including the Indian Navy, collaborated in crafting coordinated plans for convoy protection and disaster relief. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024