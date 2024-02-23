Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu arrives in India for Raisina Dialogue 2024

The Foreign Minister of Romania, Luminita Odobescu arrived in India on Friday to attend India's flagship annual conference Raisina Dialogue being held in New Delhi. Ministry of External Affairs welcomed Romanian minister on his arrival in India.

Taking to X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Warm welcome to FM @Odobes1Luminita of Romania as she arrives in New Delhi for #RaisinaDialogue2024." On Thursday, the Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, arrived in the national capital in the to participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

"FM @JanLipavsky of Czech Republic arrives to a warm welcome in New Delhi," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X. Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

The ninth edition of Raisina Dialogue commenced on Wednesday and today will mark the final day of the summit. It is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is the Chief Guest and keynote speaker of the summit. He, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inaugurated the Raisina Dialogue here on Wednesday evening. Bilateral political relations between India and Romania are warm and friendly. The establishment and deepening of democracy in Romania since the 1989 Revolution which overthrew the communist regime, has brought the two countries closer together in terms of values and aspirations.

India and Romania have in the past supported each other on multilateral issues and worked in tandem at the UN. Foreign Office Consultations have been instituted to review bilateral relations. (ANI)

