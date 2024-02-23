Left Menu

Abu Dhabi Customs records 72 per cent growth in digital transactions in 2023

The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs revealed exceptional results in digital customs transactions through the ports of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in 2023, recording a growth of 72 percent compared to 2022, achieving a significant increase and the highest rate since the beginning of the strategic transformation journey.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 23 (ANI/WAM): The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs revealed exceptional results in digital customs transactions through the ports of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in 2023, recording a growth of 72 percent compared to 2022, achieving a significant increase and the highest rate since the beginning of the strategic transformation journey. Proactive and automated transactions accounted for 42 percent of the total customs transactions volume, achieving a growth of 24.3 percent during 2023, as Abu Dhabi Customs provides a proactive insurance refund service to its customers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, while truck transit permits, permits for the entry and exit of goods from the customs centre, customs certificates for vehicles, and customs entry and exit certificates are issued automatically with the preparation of the customs declaration.

Customs declarations also witnessed a 6 percent growth during the past year, and pre-arrival customs clearance transactions constituted 47 percent of the total customs clearance procedures transactions at various customs ports across the emirate, achieving a growth of 20 percent compared to 2022. Express shipping companies' transactions grew by 6 percent, while customs clearance in bonded warehouses increased by 150 percent. Clearance time improved in 2023 by 16 percent, and Abu Dhabi Customs services scored 95 percent in the customer satisfaction index through the Abu Dhabi Digital Government Services Platform "TAMM".

The growth in 2023 shows the extent of digital transformation at Abu Dhabi Customs and its successful investments in advanced technology, providing smart solutions, and modern systems in order to enhance its customs ecosystem and align with global best practices, improving operational efficiency. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

