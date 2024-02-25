Israeli soldiers catch terrorists trying to flee Khan Yunis among civilians

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 25 (ANI/TPS): During the past day, soldiers apprehended terrorists trying to flee Khan Yunis combat zones by hiding among evacuating civilians, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday morning. The IDF was evacuating civilians from combat zones in the western part of the city.

In other activities in Khan Yunis, Israeli troops killed several terrorists and seized weapons. Soldiers carried out targeted raids in other areas of Gaza. In one incident, a Hamas squad using a drone was identified and eliminated in an air strike.

As part of the ongoing Israeli operations in the northern Gaza area of Zeitoun, soldiers killed several terrorists, destroyed a rocket launching site, and seized weapons. In addition, a terror squad spotted in the area of Shati was eliminated by Israeli aircraft. Over the past day, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes throughout the Strip against Hamas' aerial unit, including rocket launching positions.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)