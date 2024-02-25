Left Menu

Israeli soldiers catch terrorists trying to flee Khan Yunis among civilians

During the past day, soldiers apprehended terrorists trying to flee Khan Yunis combat zones by hiding among evacuating civilians, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday morning.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 13:39 IST
Israeli soldiers catch terrorists trying to flee Khan Yunis among civilians
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 25 (ANI/TPS): During the past day, soldiers apprehended terrorists trying to flee Khan Yunis combat zones by hiding among evacuating civilians, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday morning. The IDF was evacuating civilians from combat zones in the western part of the city.

In other activities in Khan Yunis, Israeli troops killed several terrorists and seized weapons. Soldiers carried out targeted raids in other areas of Gaza. In one incident, a Hamas squad using a drone was identified and eliminated in an air strike.

As part of the ongoing Israeli operations in the northern Gaza area of Zeitoun, soldiers killed several terrorists, destroyed a rocket launching site, and seized weapons. In addition, a terror squad spotted in the area of Shati was eliminated by Israeli aircraft. Over the past day, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes throughout the Strip against Hamas' aerial unit, including rocket launching positions.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024