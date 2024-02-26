UAE plays significant role in supporting, enhancing global trade: Yemeni Minister of Trade

Dubai [UAE], February 26 (ANI/WAM): Mohamed Al Ashwwal, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Yemen, affirmed the significant and leading role of the United Arab Emirates in supporting and enhancing global trade, noting that its diligent efforts will contribute to the success of the thirteenth ministerial conference (MC13) of the World Trade Organisation and the issuance of important and decisive resolutions.

Al Ashwal added in statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in the first day events of the conference in Abu Dhabi, that the convening of this huge event in the UAE is a clear evidence of the significant progress that the country has made to become a regional and international player in global trade, as well as being a hub for commercial activity in the region and the world.

He pointed out to the great optimism for the success of this ministerial conference, especially as it is held in the UAE, expecting that the outcomes of the event will include many important decisions that serve global trade, supply chains in general, and food supply chains in particular. (ANI/WAM)

