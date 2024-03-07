UAE: Sustainable City launches new IMMERSEE destination

Left Menu

In addition to digital art shows, the 500-square-meter space will feature programmes that extend beyond visual spectacle

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], March 7 (ANI/WAM): The Sustainable City - Dubai has unveiled "IMMERSEE," its new arts and cultural destination. The space is dedicated to advancing sustainability education, it was shared. Located within SEE Institute -- the net zero emissions building -- the facility operates entirely on solar energy, harnessing the institute's capacity to produce 300 per cent of its energy requirements.

IMMERSEE combines art and technology, creating meaningful connections through thoughtfully curated content that pushes the boundaries of storytelling and artistic expression, inspiring individuals and communities to embrace sustainable lifestyles and enact positive change. Furthermore, it provides a unique backdrop for events, exhibitions, and activations. In addition to digital art shows, the 500-square-meter space will feature programmes that extend beyond visual spectacle. These include 360-degree movies showcasing narratives of change-makers and highlighting social and environmental issues. These stories serve as catalysts for discussion and understanding, inspiring visitors to become active participants in the sustainability movement.(ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

