Left Menu

Countries "cherry pick" principles when it suits them: Jaishankar in Japan defends India's stance on Russia

Highlighting on being called a double standard on the Russia-Ukraine issue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that there are many principles in the world and countries highlight them according to their suitability, adding that, today, parts of India are occupied by another country. But we did not see the world responding, "There's a great principle involved, and let us all go with India."

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 12:58 IST
Countries "cherry pick" principles when it suits them: Jaishankar in Japan defends India's stance on Russia
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo credits: X/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has defended India's stance on Russia amidst ongoing Ukraine conflict, stating that people tend to "cherry-pick principles" when it suits them and ignore them when it doesn't. Jaishankar, who is currently on a visit to Japan while responding to a question at the Nikkei Forum on India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership, said that Indian territory has been occupied by another country but the world has maintained silence over the matter.

The foreign minister was asked during the interaction whether India's decision to not criticise Russia and its territorial violation of Ukraine, should be taken to be "double-standards." "My position would be that the world is a complicated place, and there are many important principles and beliefs in the world. What happens sometimes in world politics is countries pick one issue, one situation, one principle, and they highlight it because it suits them," Jaishankar said.

"But if one looks at the principle itself, we in India know better than almost any other country because immediately after our independence, we experienced aggression, we experienced an effort to change our boundaries. And even today, parts of India are occupied by another country. But we did not see the world response saying, oh, there's a great principle involved, and therefore, let us all go with India," he said. "Yes, today we are being told that there are principles involved. I wish I'd seen that principle in play for the last 80 years. I've seen those principles cherry-picked when it suits people and not when it doesn't suit people..."

He further reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin that we do not believe that this is an era of war and the conflict should be resolved. "I'm not advocating it should be done to everybody else. We have been very clear. My prime minister has stood next to President Putin and has said that we do not believe that this is an era of war. We are today to resolve this conflict," he said. "We want to see the end to this conflict, but we believe that every conflict finally ends at some kind of people comes to the table. That's how conflicts end," Jaishankar added.

The foreign minister also stressed that a conflict can be decided on the battlefield, "but we don't think this conflict will be decided on the battlefield." Jaishankar had previously too defended India's position on Russia. In an interview to a German newspaper Handelsblatt during his visit to the Munich Security Conference this February, Jaishankar said that India doesn't expect Europe to have a New Delhi-centric view of China and Europe should also understand that India won't move with the European view of Russia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024