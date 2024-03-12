Left Menu

India brought in new global vision through philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': Hardeep Puri

"Had a freewheeling discussion on various topics with the heads & representatives of @UNmissions & agencies in India. I underscored the way forward for the association between UN & India," Union Minister Puri said in a post on X.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2024 08:00 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 08:00 IST
India brought in new global vision through philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': Hardeep Puri
Hardeep Puri with representatives of UN mission and agencies in India (Photo/X @HardeepSPuri). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, met with representatives of United Nations missions and agencies in India on Monday, emphasizing India's new global vision through the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' "Had a freewheeling discussion on various topics with the heads & representatives of @UNmissions & agencies in India. I underscored the way forward for the association between UN & India," Union Minister Puri said in a post on X.

"Under the visionary leadership of the PM @narendramodi ji, India has brought in a new global vision through the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam & is leading the pursuit of SDGs on the global stage, as epitomised in India's thought leadership during last year's #G20 My association with the UN is a longstanding one, having worked in all three constituent parts of the UN across 40 years of diplomatic service," he added. In the meeting, the leaders discussed strategies to further enhance the UN and its agencies' partnership with India's development objectives.

"We discussed strategies and the way forward for UN, & its agencies, to enhance their footprint and partner with India's development objectives by building complementarities with the government's interventions. I urged them to build the South-South Cooperation agenda and help promote, & provide support, expertise and collaboration on future endeavours," the Union Minister said. As a founding member of the United Nations, India strongly supports the purposes and principles of the UN and has made significant contributions to implementing the goals of the Charter, and the evolution of the UN's specialized programmes and agencies, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024