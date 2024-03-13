UAE intensifies humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza during Ramadan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 13 (ANI/WAM): Following the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council has resolved to intensify humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan. This will be achieved through initiatives undertaken by Emirati humanitarian organisations. The UAE's expanded Ramadan aid initiatives for Palestinians encompass essential needs, healthcare, and religious observance, reflecting the nation's unwavering commitment to fostering solidarity and synergy with the Palestinian people.

The UAE's latest initiatives build upon its ongoing efforts to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. These initiatives aim to provide swift and coordinated relief, particularly for vulnerable populations such as women, children, and the elderly. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, said that the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reflect his commitment to improving the humanitarian situation of the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip, and alleviate their suffering.

He emphasised the UAE's long-standing fraternal ties with the Palestinian people and its commitment to provide continued support through humanitarian initiatives. The UAE had launched "Galant Knight 3" on 5th November 2023, led by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence, in cooperation and coordination with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the rest of the charitable organisations in the UAE, with the aim of providing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Relief aid was delivered to the Gaza Strip via 212 aircraft and two cargo ships, with an additional third aid ship currently en route from the UAE to the Egyptian city of Al Arish. A total of 922 trucks laden with various aid items were mobilised, 521 of which have already entered the Gaza Strip. The total aid provided totalled 21,000 tonnes of food, health aid, and shelter materials, coordinated with international organisations including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the Office of the United Nations Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza.

The country launched the "Tarahum - for Gaza" campaign to assist Palestinians impacted by the conflict. Over 24,000 volunteers participated domestically, assembling 71,000 relief baskets from locally sourced materials. In late February, the UAE initiated Operation "Birds of Goodness" to deliver 293 tonnes of aid via Emirati and Egyptian aircraft. Joint crews from both nations conducted the drop operation over the northern Gaza Strip.

The county also constructed the Emirates Field Hospital in Gaza, boasting 200 beds and staffed by over 100 medical professionals. The hospital handled 8,798 cases and offered a diverse array of medical services including orthopedics, women's and children's surgeries, anaesthesia, internal medicine, dentistry, psychiatry, family medicine, and CT scans. It also houses a laboratory and a pharmacy, and provides medical supplies to support other hospitals in the sector. Furthermore, the UAE Floating Hospital was inaugurated and anchored at the port of Al Arish to deliver essential medical treatment and support to the Palestinian community. Staffed with diverse medical and administrative professionals, encompassing specialties such as anaesthesia, general surgery, orthopedics, and emergency care, along with nurses and auxiliary personnel, the hospital boasts a 100-bed capacity. It is equipped with operating theatres, intensive care units, radiology facilities, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and medical storage spaces.

As part of the healthcare initiative in UAE hospitals, 1,056 patients and their companions were accommodated, comprising 545 injured children and individuals with cancer, along with 511 companions. This initiative aims to host 1,000 Palestinian children, accompanied by their families, for treatment in the country, and to provide treatment for 1,000 Palestinian cancer patients. Additionally, six water desalination plants were established, generating 1.2 million gallons of potable water daily to sustain over 600,000 individuals. Furthermore, five automated bakeries were set up to meet the daily requirements of more than 72,000 people. Each bakery has a production capacity of approximately 15,000 loaves per hour. Furthermore, these bakeries supply flour to seven existing bakeries in Gaza, catering to the daily needs of around 14,000 people, thereby partially addressing the food requirements of the region's population. (ANI/WAM)

