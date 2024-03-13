Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology reported. The tremors were felt at 20:54:10 IST, at a depth of 146 km.

In a post on X, the NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 13-03-2024, 20:54:10 IST, Lat: 36.28 & Long: 70.25, Depth: 146 Km, Region: Afghanistan" No reports of material damage or casualties have surfaced yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: ISIL-K obtained weapons from TTP stockpiles left in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover: UN report

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)