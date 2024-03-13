Left Menu

Election Commission of Pakistan to hold by-elections on NA, provincial seats on April 21

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold by-elections for vacant national and provincial parliament seats on April 21, ARY News reported.

13-03-2024
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold by-elections for vacant national and provincial parliament seats on April 21, ARY News reported. The Election Commission has announced a schedule of by-elections for empty assembly seats around the country.

The electoral authority will hold elections for six National Assembly seats, two seats in the KP and Balochistan parliament, and 12 vacant seats in the Punjab Assembly. Candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 16 to 18, and the preliminary list of candidates would be displayed on March 18, according to the electoral commission. The nomination papers will be reviewed on March 21.

It is worth noting here that the People's Party has opted to field Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as its candidate for the National Assembly seat vacated by Asif Ali Zardari's election as President of Pakistan, according to ARY News. On Thursday, March 14, six vacant Senate seats in Islamabad, Sindh, and Balochistan will be filled in a by-election.

According to the election commission, polling will take place on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the upper chamber of parliament, as well as the Sindh and Balochistan legislatures in Karachi and Quetta, ARY News reported. One of these general category seats is empty in the federal capital, two in Sindh, and three in Balochistan, as senators resigned after being elected to the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan, respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

