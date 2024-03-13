Left Menu

Netanyahu tells Dutch PM entering Rafah 'essential'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 22:47 IST
Netanyahu tells Dutch PM entering Rafah 'essential'
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 13 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. During the meeting, their fourth since the outbreak of the war in Gaza against the Hamas terrorist organization, Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized that entering Rafah (located in southern Gaza) was essential for realizing the goals of the war and that unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state would be considered an achievement for Hamas.

The sides also discussed the humanitarian aid issue; Prime Minister Netanyahu called on his Dutch counterpart to join the maritime corridor initiative. Prime Minister Netanyahu also emphasized that Israel is determined to replace UNRWA (UN Relief Workers Agency for Palestinians) in the Gaza Strip without hindering the aid and thanked Dutch Prime Minister Rutte for freezing the financing for the agency.(ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global
4
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024