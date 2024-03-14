Imran Khan condemns "rigged elections", predicts Sri Lanka-like situation in Pakistan

Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, slamming the 2024 general elections, has predicted that Pakistan will witness a Sri Lanka-like situation as the nation's hopes were shattered by "stealing the mandate", Geo News reported. Imran Khan, during an informal interaction with journalists in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, said, "My all predictions have proven true," further reiterating that he was not engaging in talks with the current rulers to reach a "deal".

"Each and everything is based on lies...like the election was a lie...the security threat was also a lie," he said, adding that the PTI was deliberately kept away from the 2024 polls. He further said that the voters took revenge on the polling day but the "change via vote was not accepted," as reported by Geo News.

Moreover, he highlighted that the former ruling party would continue its peaceful protests against the rigging besides approaching the Supreme Court. He also foresaw 'horse-trading' in forthcoming Senate elections, scheduled to be held on April 2, according to Geo News.

As Pakistan is about to seek a final tranche of loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the PTI founder said that the nation will take to the streets after a new wave of inflation. Earlier on Wednesday, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also arrived at Adiala Jail to meet the party founder.

After meeting him during the hearing of the Euro 190 million NCA scandal, Gohar Ali Khan said that they had submitted a formal request for their meeting with the party founder, but a ban was in place on meetings with inmates at the jail, Geo News reported. He detailed that the party would take a final decision regarding candidates for the upcoming polls in the Senate which he also discussed with the PTI founder in which some of them have been 'finalised'.

Criticising the incumbent government, Gohar said that some individuals from the former caretaker government have been inducted into the federal cabinet. The PTI chairman said that they believed in dialogues but his party lawmakers were not given a chance to speak in the parliament.

He added that the incumbent government has no moral grounds to rule the country, according to Geo News. Moreover, PTI central leaders Omar Ayub Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Shaukat Basra, along with lawyers staged a protest outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) which they advanced towards the Parliament House.

However, the protesting PTI leaders have been stopped from entering Parliament House. Later, only the PTI lawmakers have been permitted to enter parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)