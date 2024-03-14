Left Menu

"I do Surya Namaskar every morning": Russian envoy in interaction with Indian students

The 'World Youth Festival in Russia' hosted by the Russian Embassy in New Delhi witnessed an inspiring address from Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, who shared a personal touch by revealing, "I do 'Surya Namaskar' every morning." This unique insight into Ambassador Alipov's routine adds a refreshing dimension to the event, fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding between Russia and India.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, interacted with the Indian participants from the World Youth Festival, and appreciated the significant presence of 'Bharat' at the event in Russia. The Russian envoy, while opening up on his love for Indian culture, said that he performs 'Surya Namaskar' every morning.

The World Youth Festival was held in Russia from March 1-7, and it provided a platform for building connections between young and active people from all over the world. Interacting with the students, Alipov said, "I do 'Surya Namaskar' every morning. On several occasions, I shared this with my Indian friends, some of them very prominent, like Amitabh Kant (Former CEO of the NITI Aayog). I remember he asked me once, How many times do I do 'Surya Namaskar'? I said once, he (Amitabh Kant) was unimpressed and disappointed and said to me that you need to do it at least five times...It is a difficult exercise if you do it properly."

The Russian envoy speaking recalled that President Vladimir Putin interacted with the Indian students during the 'World Youth Festival' in Russia. "President Vladimir Putin met with Indian students, probably some of you and also emphasized the high profile of Bharat, as a founding nation of BRICS," Alipov added.

The Russian Ambassador acknowledged India's significant presence at the festival, stating that the Indian delegation was one the largest. "Tiranga was one of the most recognizable symbols at the festival, and the Indian delegation for Our Lives was one of the largest, with almost 340 participants. The best of them are present here today at this event that we have organized at the Russian Embassy," the Russian envoy said.

"Our colleagues in Sochi (Russian city) tried to do their best to make your stay as convenient as possible and unforgettable as possible," he added. Alipov thanked the Indian participants for coming to the Russian Embassy and invited them to share their impressions, emotions and funny stories during their stay in Russia.

The Indian participants shared their experiences of the World Youth Festival. The Festival hosted 20,000 young Russian and foreign leaders in such fields as business, media, international cooperation, culture, science, education, volunteering and charity, sports and various areas of public life. Teenagers representing children's organizations and associations joined the Festival as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

