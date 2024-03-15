Left Menu

Taiwan, China launch joint search operation for missing Chinese crew near Kinmen

Taiwan's Coast Guard has joined forces with China to locate missing crew members from vessels in Matsu County and Kinmen County, as reported by Central News Agency, Focus Taiwan.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 23:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Coast Guard has joined forces with China to locate missing crew members from vessels in Matsu County and Kinmen County, as reported by Central News Agency, Focus Taiwan. In Matsu County case, the Coast Guard swiftly deployed vessels on Friday to assist in a rescue mission after a Chinese fisherman fell overboard while walking on the edge of a fishing vessel.

The incident was first reported by the Economic Development Department of Lienchiang County, covering the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands, at 12:30 am on Friday, as per Focus Taiwan. According to an unnamed source, a 26-year-old fisherman working on the "Min Lian Yu 60911," a Chinese fishing vessel, is believed to have fallen overboard while walking around the perimeter of the boat's deck Thursday afternoon.

According to Focus Taiwan, the fisherman lost his footing roughly 5 kilometres east of Lienchiang County's Sanlian Islets around Beigan Island. Despite initial attempts by fellow crew members to locate the man, the search proved fruitless, leading to the involvement of Chinese authorities.

China then made Taiwan aware of the case, and two to three coast guard vessels were sent to the area to assist in search and rescue operations, Matsu Coast Guard captain Hung Wen-chuan told Central News Agency. Hung said the Coast Guard is expected to work with Chinese authorities on the mission for 72 hours.

In Kinmen, the Coast Guard also sprang into action following the capsizing of the "Min Long Yu 61222," a Chinese fishing boat, about 2 kilometres southwest of Dongding Island. The vessel, which had ventured into Taiwan's prohibited waters, sank off the coast of Taiwan-controlled Kinmen County on Thursday.

Dongding Island is considered the southernmost point of Kinmen County, lying about 26 km south of the main Kinmen Island. Taiwan's Coast Guard said the boat had ventured about 500 meters into Taiwan's "prohibited waters," in which Coast Guard vessels are authorized to control the activity of foreign vessels.

Since joint rescue efforts were initiated Thursday after the ship capsized, four crew members have been pulled from the water, with two of them already dead when found. Search efforts are still underway for the remaining two crew members, according to the Coast Guard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

