Pakistan: Security at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail increased amid security concerns

Security has been beefed up at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail owing to a serious security threat, with additional contingents being deployed around the premises.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 22:52 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Security has been beefed up at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail owing to a serious security threat, with additional contingents being deployed around the premises, ARY News reported on Saturday. Barbed wire has been installed outside the prison, and check posts have been set up on the road leading to the facility.

According to ARY News, banners announcing the prohibition of jail visits are prominently displayed at the main gate. Jail officials have confirmed that only authorized individuals are permitted to visit Adiala Jail, with media vans instructed to park two kilometres away from the premises.

The Punjab home department recently imposed a ban on meetings with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in Adiala Jail, citing security threats, ARY News reported. This ban, effective for two weeks, includes a prohibition on media coverage near gate no. 5 of the jail.

Security officials have emphasized that media coverage is prohibited within the vicinity of Adiala Jail, with media teams instructed to maintain a distance of 2 kilometres from the prison. Adiala Jail administration authorities had previously allocated Tuesdays and Thursdays for meetings with the PTI founder, as per court orders. These meetings have, however, been suspended for the next two weeks following the security concerns.

Last week, in a joint operation, the Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police foiled an attempt to attack Adiala Jail and arrested three terrorists with explosives and the jail map. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

