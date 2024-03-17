"Pakistan is committing heinous crimes in Balochistan": Baloch rights activist at UN

Highlighting Pakistan's heinous crimes, prominent Baloch rights activist Hakeem Baloch has urged the Unitied Nations to recognise the legitimate aspirations of the Balochistan people for self-determination. In his address at the 31st meeting of the ongoing 55th United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session on Saturday, the leader underscored that the people in Balochistan have been experiencing oppression, exploitation and denial of fundamental rights under the Pakistani regime.

"For over seven decades, the people of Balochistan have experienced oppression, exploitation, and denial of their fundamental rights under Pakistani rule. Since its forcible annexation in 1948, Balochistan has been subjected to systematic injustices, including political marginalisation, economic exploitation, and cultural suppression. To add to this, Pakistan is committing heinous crimes in the region, such as genocide. Today I stand before you to urge the United Nations to recognise the legitimate aspirations of the Baloch people for self-determination," he said. "The right to self-determination is a right enshrined in the UN Charter. Granting all people, the right to freely determine their political status and pursue their economic, social and cultural development. The Baloch people have long sought to exercise this right, peacefully advocating independence from Pakistan. However, their voices are met with violence, intimidation and repression," he added.

He also claimed that the Pakistani government has banned the political parties of Balochistan and denied their right of assembly to the Baloch people. Baloch also sought the intervention of the international community to address the calls of Baloch people to secure their future.

"Political parties like the Baloch National Movement and student organisation, Baloch National Student Organisation Azad, have been banned, denying their right of assembly to the Baloch people. Enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and arbitrary arrests have become common. As the Pakistani state seeks to silence dissent and crush Baloch resistance,. It is time for the international community to heed the calls of the Baloch people. The UN must intervene to determine that the people of Balochistan can decide their future," he said. (ANI)

