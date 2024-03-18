Left Menu

Pakistan: Imran Khan's Tehreek-i-Insaf party questions constitutionality of ex-caretakers' Senate candidacy

According to PTI-backed MNA Ali Mohammad Khan, individuals who held positions in the interim caretaker setup are constitutionally barred from contesting elections they oversaw.

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 12:40 IST
Pakistan: Imran Khan's Tehreek-i-Insaf party questions constitutionality of ex-caretakers' Senate candidacy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has raised concerns regarding the eligibility of individuals associated with the caretaker government to participate in the upcoming Senate elections, citing constitutional constraints, Dawn reported. According to PTI-backed MNA Ali Mohammad Khan, individuals who held positions in the interim caretaker setup are constitutionally barred from contesting elections they oversaw.

He referenced Article 224(1B) of the Constitution to support his argument, stating, "Members of the caretaker Cabinets including the caretaker Prime Minister and the caretaker Chief Minister and their immediate family members shall not be eligible to contest the immediately following elections to such Assemblies," as quoted by Dawn. Khan emphasised the irony of former caretaker officials vying for positions in the current government, questioning the legality of such actions. He expressed bewilderment, remarking, "If they can't even contest elections how can they even think of joining the cabinet of the incumbent government? Strange things are happening in Pakistan!"

Former PTI leader Shireen Mazari echoed these sentiments, labelling the upcoming Senate polls as an "electoral circus." She criticised the candidature of Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Mohsin Naqvi, suggesting a disregard for constitutional provisions. Mazari highlighted the case of Aimal Wali altering his domicile to qualify for Senate candidacy and recalled the resignation of caretaker minister Sarfraz Bugti in preparation for elections. However, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar disputed the PTI's assertions, asserting that Article 224(1B) does not preclude caretaker officials from contesting Senate elections. Tarar clarified that the article specifically prohibits them from participating in the first assembly election following their interim tenure.

To illustrate his point, Tarar cited the example of PTI leader Ali Zafar, who successfully ran for the Senate after serving as caretaker law minister in 2018. In fact, the PTI leader has wrongly interpreted Article 224 as his claim has no relevance with the said article," the minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024