Left Menu

Israeli forces kill 50 Hamas terrorists holed up in Shifa Hospital

The IDF said civilians and staff have not been harmed, nor has any medical equipment been damaged.

ANI | Updated: 21-03-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 22:25 IST
Israeli forces kill 50 Hamas terrorists holed up in Shifa Hospital
Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 21 (ANI/TPS): An Israeli operation to clear out Hamas terrorists from the Shifa Hospital compound continued, with soldiers killing 50 terrorists in the last 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday morning. Since Monday morning, Israeli forces have killed over 140 terrorists inside the compound. An additional 160 terror suspects have been arrested and transferred to Israel for further interrogation. Soldiers also seized weapons found inside the hospital.

The IDF said civilians and staff have not been harmed, nor has any medical equipment been damaged. Israeli forces raided Shifa, Gaza's largest hospital, after receiving intelligence that senior Hamas figures were inside the compound planning attacks. Hamas terrorists fired from within the medical center as forces arrived.

Among the Hamas figures killed this week inside the compound was Faiq Mabhuoh, head of the Operations Directorate of Hamas's Internal Security. Mabhuoh was also responsible for coordinating Hamas terror activities in the Gaza Strip. Numerous weapons were located in the room adjacent to where he was eliminated. As reported by the Tazpit Press Service, Hamas has made extensive use of the Shifa Hospital, launching rockets from its compound, hiding hostages in the bowels of the building, torturing collaborators, and digging tunnels connected to nearby sites. Israel also released a recording of a phone call confirming that Hamas also stores at least a half-million liters of fuel underneath the compound.

Meanwhile, in central Gaza, soldiers killed approximately 20 terrorists over the past day. In the Al-Qarara neighborhood of Khan Yunis, ground forces destroyed Hamas infrastructure, including a launch pit.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024