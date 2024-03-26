Israel's Defence Minister in US says lack of Gaza victory could lead to war in North

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 26 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant is in Washington and spoke about his upcoming meetings with American officials. "I am now beginning my visit to Washington as a representative of the State of Israel, on behalf of the Government of Israel," he said. "I came here to reflect the importance of strengthening the IDF and empowering the State of Israel."

Gallant said that during his first meeting, which will be with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, where he will stress the "importance of destroying Hamas and returning the hostages home. We will operate against Hamas everywhere - including in places where we have not yet been. We will identify an alternative to Hamas, so that the IDF may complete its mission." The Minister also rejected calls for a ceasefire without the release of Israel's hostages held in Gaza.

"We have no moral right to stop the war while there are still hostages held in Gaza," declared Gallant. "The lack of a decisive victory in Gaza may bring us closer to a war in the north." (ANI/TPS)

