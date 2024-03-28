Left Menu

Berklee Abu Dhabi to host 'Harmony Across Cultures Concert' tomorrow

This event will highlight Korean percussion master Dong-Won Kim, known for his mastery of traditional Korean percussion, vocalisation, and improvisation, accompanied by the talented Haegeum musician Kook Jaewhan and Daeguem player LEE Sung Gu.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 28 (ANI/WAM): Following the successful participation of the TAWASL Ensemble, comprised of Berklee Abu Dhabi and Bait Al Oud musicians, at the Jeonju International Sori Festival (JISF) last year, as well as the inaugural exchange concert featuring "Duo Bud" at Abu Dhabi Art, Berklee Abu Dhabi announced "Harmony Across Cultures Concert," the culminating concert of its cultural exchange programme during the holy month of Ramadan. This event will highlight Korean percussion master Dong-Won Kim, known for his mastery of traditional Korean percussion, vocalisation, and improvisation, accompanied by the talented Haegeum musician Kook Jaewhan and Daeguem player LEE Sung Gu.

The performance will also showcase Berklee Abu Dhabi musicians, including Samvel Gasparyan on piano, Haleem Al-Khatib on qanoon, Salman Baalbaki on Arabic percussion, led by Berklee faculty, and violinist Yarub Smarait. The event, scheduled for Thursday, March 28, at 20:00, will feature a beautiful harmony of Korean and Arabic music.

Lee Yong-hee, Cultural Attache of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, said, "The fact that Berklee Abu Dhabi, one of the most prestigious cultural institutions in the United Arab Emirates, is organising a Ramadan event by inviting Korean artists during the holiest month of Ramadan shows the deepening horizons of cultural exchange between the two countries." He also encouraged both the Korean and TAWASL artists who participated in the Jeonju International Sori Festival, a representative international cultural and artistic event in Korea, to continue to develop their relationship through collaboration even after the event ended, which is an encouraging achievement in terms of promoting future bilateral cultural exchanges.

In addition to the special Ramadan performances, the Korean Cultural Centre will also hold workshops on Korean name writing and mother-of-pearl making and will prepare Korean food for Iftar, which is expected to be a place for cultural exchange to introduce various Korean cultures. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

