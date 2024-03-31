Left Menu

Hostage drama unfolds in Dutch town, suspect arrested

The event led to the evacuation of approximately 150 residences in the vicinity, according to local police.

A single individual has been apprehended following a hostage ordeal at a bar in the central Dutch town of Ede, CNN reported, citing local authorities. The event led to the evacuation of approximately 150 residences in the vicinity, according to local police. While the motive of the perpetrator remains unclear, authorities emphasised that there were no signs of terrorism.

The Petticoat cafe, a local establishment combining a bar and nightclub, was reportedly the setting for the ordeal, CNN reported, citing a Dutch daily, De Telegraaf. Earlier on Saturday morning, three hostages were released, followed by the liberation of a final hostage later in the day.

Mayor Rene Verhulst, addressing reporters in a post-incident news conference, stated that the hostages appeared to be employees engaged in bar cleaning duties. During the conference, public prosecutor Marthyne Kunst, standing alongside Verhulst, disclosed that the suspect wielded multiple knives and carried a backpack, the contents of which remain undisclosed. Kunst further mentioned that the suspect had a prior criminal record and was previously convicted of an offence.

Kunst elaborated that authorities will delve into the motive and mental state of the suspect as part of their investigation. Photographs from the location depicted a substantial police presence, including officers equipped with heavy weaponry. De Telegraaf additionally reported the involvement of a negotiator.

Verhulst described the incident as a "terrible situation" and expressed his solidarity with those affected, CNN reported. (ANI)

