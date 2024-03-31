Left Menu

UAE Cabinet mandates one-week Eid Al Fitr holiday for federal government starting April 8.

The UAE Cabinet announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the federal government sector will start on Monday, April 8, for a period of one week.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 22:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 31 (ANI/WAM):The UAE Cabinet announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the federal government sector will start on Monday, April 8, for a period of one week.

Regular working hours would then resume on Monday, April 15.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has issued a circular regarding the Eid al-Fitr holiday to all federal entities. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

