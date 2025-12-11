Zelenskiy and Kushner Forge Path for Ukraine's Post-War Recovery
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in talks with Jared Kushner and top officials, outlined key points of Ukraine's post-war reconstruction plan. Discussions, held amid efforts for a comprehensive war settlement, emphasized economic growth contingent upon security. The plan includes establishing an investment fund for crucial sectors like rare metals.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Wednesday that key aspects of the nation's post-war reconstruction plan were agreed upon during talks with Jared Kushner and other senior officials. The discussions are part of ongoing efforts to secure a lasting settlement to the four-year conflict.
Talks with Kushner, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink centered on an 'economic document.' Key to these discussions was the notion that security is fundamental to both reconstruction and sustainable economic growth following the devastation from Russian raids and conflict.
Kushner, notable for his role in peace negotiations, engaged in extended discussions last week with Russian and Ukrainian parties. As part of the strategy, an investment fund, crucial for sectors like rare metals, is being set up, with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko playing a pivotal role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
