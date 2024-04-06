Left Menu

Pakistan: Five children die after drinking contaminated water from borewell in Sindh

Five children of a family lost their lives after drinking contaminated water from a borewell in the Sanghar district of Sindh, ARY News reported on Friday.

Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
Five children of a family lost their lives after drinking contaminated water from a borewell in the Sanghar district of Sindh, ARY News reported on Friday. The five kids, aged between four and eight, succumbed to poisoning after drinking water from a nearby hand pump in Sanghar, according to a statement from the deputy commissioner of Sanghar.

Following the incident, they were taken to the hospital immediately, the official added, saying they complained of fever, diarrhoea, and vomiting. Nevertheless, the kids died while receiving the treatment, according to ARY News. The victims have been identified as Mureed Bhatti (8), Mumtaz (3), Rashid Ali (5), Sania (4), and Zamira (4).

The deputy commissioner visited the village to test the water after the event, accompanied by health officials. The district health official blocked the hand pump placed on agricultural land as a precaution after verifying the presence of harmful substances. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

