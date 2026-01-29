Left Menu

India Fortifies Trade Strategy with Expanding FTAs Amid Global Uncertainties

India is leveraging an expanding network of free trade agreements (FTAs) to secure reliable market access amidst global economic uncertainties, as per the Economic Survey 2025-26. The country has finalized FTAs with various nations, boosting export competitiveness and integrating more into the global value chain.

India has fortified its trade strategy by broadening its network of free trade agreements (FTAs), ensuring reliable market access in a fluctuating global economy. This approach, highlighted in the Economic Survey for 2025-26, underscores the strategic importance of FTAs in mitigating global uncertainties.

The survey, tabled in Parliament, reports the conclusion of FTAs with countries such as the UK, Oman, New Zealand, the European Union, Australia, and the UAE. These agreements are essential for boosting export-focused production and integrating firms into the global value chain (GVC), providing a safeguard against global instability.

Moreover, the report emphasizes that increasing export competitiveness relies significantly on state-level execution. States play a critical role by providing the necessary infrastructure, regulatory certainty, and administrative coordination to support export-focused businesses, thus enhancing their productivity and reliability.

