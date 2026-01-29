India Fortifies Trade Strategy with Expanding FTAs Amid Global Uncertainties

India has fortified its trade strategy by broadening its network of free trade agreements (FTAs), ensuring reliable market access in a fluctuating global economy. This approach, highlighted in the Economic Survey for 2025-26, underscores the strategic importance of FTAs in mitigating global uncertainties.

The survey, tabled in Parliament, reports the conclusion of FTAs with countries such as the UK, Oman, New Zealand, the European Union, Australia, and the UAE. These agreements are essential for boosting export-focused production and integrating firms into the global value chain (GVC), providing a safeguard against global instability.

Moreover, the report emphasizes that increasing export competitiveness relies significantly on state-level execution. States play a critical role by providing the necessary infrastructure, regulatory certainty, and administrative coordination to support export-focused businesses, thus enhancing their productivity and reliability.