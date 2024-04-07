Left Menu

Two wounded when terrorist opens fire on bus

As Israel's war with Hamas entered its sixth month, the Israel Defence Forces announced that four soldiers were killed in a Hamas ambush on Saturday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 7 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that there was a terrorist shooting attack Sunday morning on Route 55, which runs east west from Kefar Sava through Samaria, near the Nabi Ilyas junction located outside of Qalqilya.

Hatzalah, Israel's volunteer medical emergency service, reported that two people were wounded in the attack when a terrorist fired on a bus and other vehicles. One victim was wounded in the lower back.

Assaf Ilkashi, an emergency medicine medic at Magen David Adom, said, "We arrived at the scene with large forces. We entered the bus and saw the young woman sitting on the bus while she was fully conscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. We gave her life-saving medical treatment and evacuated her in an MDA intensive care vehicle to the hospital while she was fully conscious and in serious condition." (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

