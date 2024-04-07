Israel's President tells Rwandan President Jews know 'All Too Well' what genocide Is like

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 7 (ANI/TPS): Israeli President Isaac Herzog is in Rwanda for the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide and met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Herzog called Kagame a "true friend of Israel" and presented him with a necklace bearing the "unequivocal demand" to bring home the Israeli hostages brutally held captive by the terrorist organisation Hamas in Gaza.

"Three decades after these atrocities," Herzog said, "the world must look squarely at the terrible crimes and recognize the true horrors of genocide - the deliberate attempt to annihilate a people. " On the Rwandan genocide, he said "the world must not allow the politicization of genocide, it must not allow the belittling of the horror of such crimes, and the degrading of the memory of the victims of genocide."

Herzog added that the Jewish people "know all too well what it means to be threatened with annihilation," and that they "know all too well what it means to be the victims of genocide, terror, and hatred against our people. Even today - as we are falsely and blatantly accused with modern blood libels - we remain the target of a vicious and evil regime with its proxies across the region, whose stated aim is the destruction of the Jewish nation." "We must all stand together in the promise, Never Again," he declared. (ANI/TPS)

