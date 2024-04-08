Left Menu

Israeli nanotech fights spread of colorectal cancer

Published in the peer-reviewed Nano Today journal, the study by researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev reveals how this novel therapy selectively delivers chemotherapeutic drugs to specific blood vessels feeding tumors and metastases.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 23:19 IST
Israeli nanotech fights spread of colorectal cancer
The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev campus in Beer-Sheva (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 8 (ANI/TPS): A groundbreaking nanosized polymer developed by Israeli researchers has demonstrated promise in treating colorectal cancer liver metastases, offering hope for patients facing advanced stages of the disease. Published in the peer-reviewed Nano Today journal, the study by researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev reveals how this novel therapy selectively delivers chemotherapeutic drugs to specific blood vessels feeding tumors and metastases.

Colorectal cancer (CRC) also known as bowel cancer, colon cancer, or rectal cancer, is a type of cancer that affects the colon or rectum. In 70% of advanced cases, the cancer metastasizes -- or spreads -- to the liver. Liver metastases are common with CRC because the liver receives blood directly from the intestines, providing an easy route for cancer cells to spread. The Ben-Gurion research team, led by Prof. Ayelet David, unveiled a nanosized polymer measuring 2-5 nanometers in size. This polymer, equipped with a targeting peptide, effectively homes in on endothelial cells lining blood vessels that support tumor growth. Specifically binding to the adhesive molecule E-selectin, which is found exclusively on endothelial cells of new blood vessels feeding tumors, the polymer delivers cytotoxic drugs directly to the cancerous sites.

"Colon cancer is a very aggressive tumor and spreads very quickly to the liver. About 25% of the patients with CRC present liver metastases at the time of diagnosis," Prof. David explained. "The available personalized treatments may prolong survival and improve quality of life for many patients with metastatic disease, although a cure is rare, and recurrence is expected," she added. "Our unique polymer demonstrates promising preclinical results for treating advanced cancer that has spread to other places in the body and usually cannot be cured or controlled with other therapieBreakthrough Israeli Nanotherapy Targets Colorectal Cancer Liver Metastasess."

Half of the mice treated with the polymer demonstrated complete remission after a single dose therapy, effectively eliminating the metastases from the liver. Furthermore, the long-term survival rate of these mice doubled compared to those treated with conventional chemotherapy drugs. The researchers have licensed the technology to the Israeli biomedical company, Vaxil Biotherapeutics for further development. Vaxil is taking steps to initiate human trials. (ANI/TPS)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024