Israeli airstrikes pound Hamas terror sites

Israeli ground forces also continued operations in central Gaza, killing several terrorists in close-quarters combat. The Hamas squad posed a threat to the soldiers.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 14:09 IST
Representative Image (Image Credit: TPS). Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 10 (ANI/TPS): Israeli aircraft struck dozens of terror targets in Gaza, including military sites, launchers, tunnel shafts, and infrastructure, the Israel Defence Forces said on Wednesday. Israeli ground forces also continued operations in central Gaza, killing several terrorists in close-quarters combat. The Hamas squad posed a threat to the soldiers.

Also on Tuesday, a rocket fired by Hamas towards Kibbutz Kfar Aza was intercepted by air defenses. In response, a fighter jet struck a Hamas compound and launch site in the Jabalya area where the rocket was fired from. A fighter jet also struck a Hamas launch site in the area of Shejaya from which rockets were fired at troops.

Israel has withdrawn most of its ground forces from the Gaza Strip. At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

