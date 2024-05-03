Left Menu

Pakistan: Human Rights Commission calls upon govt to ensure fair treatment to journalists

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan on Friday called on the government to ensure fair treatment to journalists and protect them, stated a press release from the organisation.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (Photo/HRCP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan on Friday called on the government to ensure fair treatment to journalists and protect them, stated a press release from the organisation. According to the statement, the HRCP demanded that the government should ensure fair and timely remuneration for journalists and media workers, develop mechanisms to protect against attacks, and hold accountable those responsible for their illegal detention, and protect the right to freedom of expression.

While claiming that the media ranking of the country has improved in terms of press freedom, but threats to journalists and media personnel continue. "journalists and media workers continue to complain of a restrictive work environment and a growing culture of self-imposed censorship. Additionally, they are threatened, assaulted, and disappeared during the execution of the Fries - the latest Global Report on Impunity ranks Pakistan 11th among countries where journalists feel safe. Murders are committed and the perpetrators are not held accountable.

Additionally, the HRCP raised concerns over recent threats given to Hamid Mir for advocating free speech. The same statement claimed that the state and law enforcement agencies have taken no steps to hold the perpetrators accountable. The HRCP demanded that "such oppressive and heinous tactics must stop. Freedom of the press, which is considered the fourth pillar of the state, is indispensable for the stability of a healthy democracy. The state must demonstrate its commitment to protecting the freedom of the press, and ensure the rights to life, job security, freedom of expression, and fair wages for all journalists and media workers, especially dissidents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

