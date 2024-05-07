Left Menu

Over 20 refugees, including Afghan citizens detained in Turkey: Report

The security forces in Turkey have detained 23 refugees, including Afghan citizens, Khaama Press reported on Monday, citing Turkish media.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 08:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 08:37 IST
Over 20 refugees, including Afghan citizens detained in Turkey: Report
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The security forces in Turkey have detained 23 refugees, including Afghan citizens, Khaama Press reported on Monday, citing Turkish media. The refugees, were notably detained in the city of Adana. These migrants are citizens of Afghanistan, Iraq, Egypt, and Pakistan.

According to reports, these individuals have been detained due to a "lack of legal residency" and transferred to the immigration office in Adana, Turkey. These people entered the nation by "illegal means," according to Turkish authorities, and measures to stop them from entering are still in place.

In addition, the Turkish Interior Minister recently declared that sixteen people had been arrested in Mugla and Adana on suspicion of "human trafficking," Khaama Press reported. According to Khaama Press, 1,096 "illegal refugees," including citizens of Afghanistan, were reportedly held in the city of Adana during the previous month, according to reports from Turkish media, which cited Turkish authorities.

This coincides with an increase in the recent trend of Afghan refugees being detained and expelled from nations like Iran, Turkey, and Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024